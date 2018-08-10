Ramiz Raja says it is honour to be invited at Imran's oath ceremony

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja thanked Prime Minister elect Imran Khan, for inviting him beside various notable cricket stars to his oath taking ceremony on August 18.

The former captain of the national team, who is now a cricket commentator has turned to Twitter to publicize the news of him receiving an invitation to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s oath taking ceremony as he will be sworn in as the premier of the country subsequent to his party securing 118 National Assembly seats in the general polls held on July 25, 2018.

"Honour to be invited at the oath ceremony of PM Imran Khan.. on 18th we should all take oath to be the change for a new Pakistan..” stated Raja’s tweet.

Earlier on Friday the party had announced that the chairman will be taking oath on August 19 under the administration of President Mamnoon Hussain who delayed his foreign trip for the ceremony on August 18.

Besides the members of the national team, who won the cricket World Cup 1992 under the leadership of Imran Khan, India’s cricketing legends Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh are also attending the oath taking ceremony.

