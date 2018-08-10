Imran Khan to initiate e-voting system for overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister elect Imran Khan said on Friday to initiate a voting system designed for overseas Pakistanis to secure their democratic rights.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman had turned to Twitter to publicize the news of his intentions to establish voting portal for Pakistanis residing abroad in order to ensure that their democratic rights remains secured and can be practiced with ease.

“Good news for our national asset, the Overseas Pakistanis - PTI's struggle for their voting rights' implementation has been won as SC has decided this must be done and directed ECP to ensure the same through electronic means,” stated the former cricketer’s tweet.

Earlier, talk of an online portal where Pakistanis abroad can cast their votes had instigated prior to the general elections held on July 25, 2018; however the hearsay was soon disbanded after the e-voting system turned to be unattainable.