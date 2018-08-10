Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Shaniera Akram, wife of former skipper Waseem Akram, has invited the residents of Karachi to help beat plastic pollution.
In a video message shared on social media, Shaniera has urged Karachi people to join her on August 10 to 14 at a mall in Clifton and join hands for an awareness campaign pertaining to recycling of plastic bottles.
“Put plastic back in its place, Recycle today for a better tomorrow. Let’s work together to keep our beautiful country clean,” she tweeted.
You might need to bring a plastic bottle, she added.
