Fri August 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Culprit arrested for abusing polio workers

KANDHKOT: Rangers have arrested a man for abusing two women polio workers on Friday in the Kandhkot area of Sindh, Geo News reported. 

He slapped the two women who had come into the house and locked them in after government had launched an anti-polio campaign across the country on Monday.

The deputy commissioner and senior superintendent police have taken notice of the incident and registered a case against the suspect. According to the police, the suspect named Umar allegedly abused the two polio workers after refusing to have children administered with polio drops.

“The campaign was launched amid tight security in 89 districts and towns with a total of 110,000 health workers who will fan out to vaccinate 19.2 million children”, said Dr Rana Safdar, the campaign's national coordinator.

Pakistan is one of only three countries in the world with ongoing wild poliovirus transmission, alongside Afghanistan and Nigeria. However, Pakistan is still on war while it fights with polio.

Comments

