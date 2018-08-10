Fri August 10, 2018
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Women and the law

Not a promising start

The power of the pen

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

Saudi-backed bank ready to lend $4bln loan to PTI govt

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

PTI govt to form panel for repatriating $200 bn: Asad

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

Driver critically injured after oil tanker set ablaze near Karachi

KATHOR: An oil tanker was set ablaze in Kathore on the main Super Highway, leaving the driver critically  injured on Friday, reported Geo News.

The news report revealed that the vehicle was set on fire by unidentified suspects,  injuring the driver severely who was present in the cabin when the incident occurred.

The owner of the vehicle revealed further that the driver had sustained burn injuries  over 90 percent of  his body and is presently hospitalized in critical condition.

The head of the contractors association said the oil supply has been put to a halt for the time being due to safety apprehensions and attacks.

He went on to add that taking into consideration the present scenario, the oil supply cannot continue.

On the other hand, the senior superintendent police (SSP) stated that a probe has been initiated into the incident. 


