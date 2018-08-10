Driver critically injured after oil tanker set ablaze near Karachi

KATHOR: An oil tanker was set ablaze in Kathore on the main Super Highway, leaving the driver critically injured on Friday, reported Geo News.

The news report revealed that the vehicle was set on fire by unidentified suspects, injuring the driver severely who was present in the cabin when the incident occurred.

The owner of the vehicle revealed further that the driver had sustained burn injuries over 90 percent of his body and is presently hospitalized in critical condition.

The head of the contractors association said the oil supply has been put to a halt for the time being due to safety apprehensions and attacks.

He went on to add that taking into consideration the present scenario, the oil supply cannot continue.

On the other hand, the senior superintendent police (SSP) stated that a probe has been initiated into the incident.



