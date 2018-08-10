Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

KARACHI: A teenage girl was drugged and raped at a farmhouse in the outskirts of Karachi, police said on Friday.

According to Geo News, the 16-year old girl was shifted to the hospital in an unconscious state. A lady doctor who examined the girl confirmed said the girl was sexually assaulted after being drugged.

Police Surgeon Dr Saleem said blood sample of the girl have been sent for chemical examination after which he would be able to confirm which drug was administered to the girl.

The police have arrested three suspects who shifted the girl to the hospital.

SSP Malir Munir Sheikh said the girl went to the farmhouse along with her boyfriend Shah Rukh after having a heated argument with family members.

He said the victim was given a drug by one of the Shah Rukh's friend whom she identified as Faizan.

In her initial statement to the police, the girl said Shah Rukh and two other friends namely Maaz and Ahsan beat Faizan before shifting her to hospital.



