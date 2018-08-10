Fri August 10, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 10, 2018

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

Warner Bros. never fail to disappoint in bringing up exclusive escapades on big screens. This time too, they have maintain the legacy as 'The Meg' hits big screens today (Friday) across US and China.

The movie's trailer previously showcased how truly jaw-dropping and enticing this thriller is going to be in IMAX 3D. Its new international posters did a good job of showing off the massive size of the beast, in this case a shark, at the heart of this tale. The official synopsis of the film is as follows: 

"A deep-sea submersible, which is part of an international undersea observation program, has been chomped on by a huge, hulking beats, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific...with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew, and the ocean itself, from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below...bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time."

Moreover, the film stars Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao, Page Kennedy, Jessica McNamee, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Robert Taylor, and Sophia Shuya Cai as its lead cast whilst Jon Turteltaub is the captain of the ship, being the director.

