Death toll rise after three more infants succumb to malnutrition in Thar

THARPARKAR: The death toll in Sindh’s Tharparkar region rose after three more children died of battling nutritional crisis in the past 18 hours.

Sources from Sindh health department informed that the deaths took place at Civil Hospital, Mithhi, where the deceased infants included two newborns and a one year-old child.

It is pertinent to mention here that the reported deaths have this month have increased to nine, while 375 deaths have been recorded this year so far.

Every year, 1,500 children succumb to malnutrition, infections and lack of adequate medical facilities in the region.

“A baby born in Pakistan is almost 50 times more likely to die during his or her first month than a baby born in Japan, Iceland and Singapore,” the report further stated.