President Mamnoon postpones foreign visit to administer oath to Imran

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has postponed his foreign visit in order to administer oath to Imran Khan as prime minister of the country, Geo News reported on Friday.

The decision was taken after the president's meeting with interim law minister Ali Zafar.

The president was due to visit a European country from August 16 to 19 but now he has decided to undertake the visit after the swearing-in of Imran Khan, Geo News quoted sources as saying.