Fri August 10, 2018
'Keep thy swords in sheaths'
FBR to add Rs97bln amnesty amount in FY18 revenue collection
'Can politics survive without dialogue?'
SC seeks list of cases pending with NAB
Banks refuse to lend Rs50 billion to govt
Toronto airports´ screeners reject contract offer, approve strike mandate: union
Pakistan poised for $4bln loan from Islamic Development Bank
Caretakers carve out tax reform proposals for new government
ECP demands signed apology from Imran
ECP deadline for independent candidates to join political party expires
Banks disburse Rs972.6bln agri credit in FY2018
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistan

APP
August 10, 2018

ECP deadline for independent candidates to join political party expires

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) deadline, August 9, given to successful candidates of General Election-2018 to join any political party as per the Election Act-2017, has expired.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had asked the elected independent candidates in the national and provincial assemblies to join any political party till August 9.

Now, the candidates would have no more option to show their affiliation with any political party after expiry of deadline announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

As per the Election Act 2017, independent candidates are bound to join any political party within the three days after issuing of the official notification of successful candidates in the general election.

The notifications to successful candidates from reserved seats will be issued after the compilation of final list of political parties' positions.

Candidates on reserved seats will be notified within two days after independent candidates joining with political parties.

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia in tussle with Canada
Inaugural session of NA on August 13 as President approves summary
Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
Pakistan plans to borrow $4bn loan from IDB: report
Samsung unveils newest smartphone hoping for sales boost
Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his 'Outstanding Performance Award' to APS Peshawar

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening