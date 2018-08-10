ECP deadline for independent candidates to join political party expires

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) deadline, August 9, given to successful candidates of General Election-2018 to join any political party as per the Election Act-2017, has expired.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had asked the elected independent candidates in the national and provincial assemblies to join any political party till August 9.

Now, the candidates would have no more option to show their affiliation with any political party after expiry of deadline announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

As per the Election Act 2017, independent candidates are bound to join any political party within the three days after issuing of the official notification of successful candidates in the general election.

The notifications to successful candidates from reserved seats will be issued after the compilation of final list of political parties' positions.

Candidates on reserved seats will be notified within two days after independent candidates joining with political parties.