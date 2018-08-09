Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
Inaugural session of NA on August 13 as President approves summary

Inaugural session of NA on August 13 as President approves summary
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reiterated to stand by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty as a matter of principle and based on the historic and brotherly relations between the two countries.

In response to a question, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammad Faisal stated that Pakistan was following with immense concern the crisis in the relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada and “places on record its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

” “Pakistan always supports the sovereignty of states and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.

Both these aspects are enshrined in UN Charter and are among the basic tenets of international law, and the foundation of peaceful and friendly inter-state relations,” he added.

“We fully agree with the statement of the OIC Secretary General that Saudi Arabia enjoys immense respect at the regional and international level, as it does among the people of Pakistan,” the Spokesperson maintained.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Inaugural session of NA on August 13 as President approves summary

Inaugural session of NA on August 13 as President approves summary
Pakistan plans to borrow $4bn loan from IDB: report

Pakistan plans to borrow $4bn loan from IDB: report
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Load More load more

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening