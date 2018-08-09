GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

KARACHI: The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has announced unconditional support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the election of prime minister.



This was announced by GDA chief Pir Pagara following a meeting with PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Tareen, Arif Ali and others in Karachi.

Pir Pagara said, “We stand with PTI. We extend unconditional support to Imran Khan and his party.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi thanked GDA for their unconditional support in the National Assembly and added that they would fully perform the role of opposition in Sindh.

The meeting between PTI leaders and Grand Democratic Alliance was held at Kingri House in Karachi to discuss process of formation of government and role of opposition in Sindh Assembly.

GDA delegation led by Pir Pagara, included Ex-Speaker National Assembly Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Syed Ghaus Ali Shah, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza and others.