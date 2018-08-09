Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
The age of savagery

The age of savagery
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131

Imran Khan declared winner from Lahore NA-131
PTI on Twitter: Gives you reasons to believe in CM-designate Mehmood Khan

PTI on Twitter: Gives you reasons to believe in CM-designate Mehmood Khan
Minority legislators praise Bilawal Bhutto for Sindh Hindu Marriage law

Minority legislators praise Bilawal Bhutto for Sindh Hindu Marriage law
'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Captain (retd) Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala Jail after his health deteriorated.

Sources said Captain (retd) Safdar, who was jailed for a year in Avenfield reference was suffering from stomach ulcer and continuously vomiting, hence it was decided to shift him to PIMS on the recommendations of his personal doctor Adnan.

He was shifted to a private ward of the hospital amid strong security.

Sources further said Captain (retd) Safdar has been shifted to cardiac war of PIMS and he had been allotted the same room where his father in law Nawaz Sharif was treated a few days back. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI on Twitter: Gives you reasons to believe in CM-designate Mehmood Khan

PTI on Twitter: Gives you reasons to believe in CM-designate Mehmood Khan
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Commissioning ceremony of PMSA vessel held at Karachi Shipyard

Commissioning ceremony of PMSA vessel held at Karachi Shipyard
Minority legislators praise Bilawal Bhutto for Sindh Hindu Marriage law

Minority legislators praise Bilawal Bhutto for Sindh Hindu Marriage law
Load More load more

Spotlight

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter

Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening