Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Captain (retd) Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala Jail after his health deteriorated.



Sources said Captain (retd) Safdar, who was jailed for a year in Avenfield reference was suffering from stomach ulcer and continuously vomiting, hence it was decided to shift him to PIMS on the recommendations of his personal doctor Adnan.

He was shifted to a private ward of the hospital amid strong security.

Sources further said Captain (retd) Safdar has been shifted to cardiac war of PIMS and he had been allotted the same room where his father in law Nawaz Sharif was treated a few days back.