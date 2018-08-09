Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Jewish Pakistani has garnered attention from social media users after he appealed to bigwigs of the country to permit him a visit to Israel on the Pakistani passport.

Hailing from Karachi, Fishel Khalid had addressed prominent headship of the country in a tweet requesting permission to allow him a visit to Jerusalem on his Pakistani passport.

“Ohh the #Irony Please allow me to visit Jerusalem Israel on Pakistani passport. @ForeignOfficePk @DrMFaisal @fawadchaudhry @ImranKhanPTI @MaryamNSharif @abidifactor @BBhuttoZardari @OfficialDGISPR @peaceforchange Cc: @KnoxThames @rabbisaperstein,” stated his tweet.

The activist for Jewish rights in Pakistan had also tweeted a picture of his passport which stated ‘Judaism’ under his religion alongside another page of the passport reading: “This passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel.”

Numerous social media users have suggested alternate ways for him to visit the country, however, he has remained firm on making sure he does it “openly and on Pakistani passport.”