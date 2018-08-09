Thu August 09, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Russian Ambassador calls on Imran Khan

Islamabad: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Dedov called on prime minister-in-waiting and Chairman PTI Imran Khan in Bani Gala and congratulated him on the victory in elections 2018.

The Russian Ambassador expressed desire to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, sources said.

PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the meeting.

Envoys of various counties are holding meetings with Imran Khan and felicitating him on his party’s remarkable victory in the elections 2018.

On Wednesday, the acting Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, John Hoover also called on Imran Khan at latter’s Banigala residence in Islamabad.

The US Ambassador congratulated Imran Khan over the victory of his party in elections 2018.

Imran Khan and Hoover exchanged views on Pak-US relations and matters of mutual interest.

