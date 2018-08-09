Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Punjab CM: Imran keeping cards close to his chest

Punjab CM: Imran keeping cards close to his chest
What Naya Pakistan means

What Naya Pakistan means
The age of savagery

The age of savagery
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
Rashida Tlaib set to become first Muslim woman in US Congress

Rashida Tlaib set to become first Muslim woman in US Congress
Pak student bags outstanding contribution award at LSE

Pak student bags outstanding contribution award at LSE
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Islamabad police nab suspects involved in F-9 park rape case

Islamabad police nab suspects involved in F-9 park rape case
'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops

'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops
PCB set to launch cricket TV channel

PCB set to launch cricket TV channel
Pakistan defends its economic ties with China

Pakistan defends its economic ties with China
SC to hear Nandipur power plant case today

SC to hear Nandipur power plant case today

Pakistan

Murtaza Ali Shah
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak student bags outstanding contribution award at LSE

LONDON: A Pakistani student activist has won the prestigious outstanding contribution award for services and achievement at the London School of Economics (LSE).

Omer Azhar Bhatti has been given the award by the LSE Student Union at the annual students’ award event. The awards were given to a total of nine students.

Notably, Omer became the first Pakistani to win the award which was handed out for his co-curricular achievements and services. He served across multiple societies as President of the LSE Pakistan Development Society, Secretary of LSE South Asia Society and Secretary Debates Society.

He told this reporter: “I successfully co-founded and organised the landmark, first ever student led Pakistan focused conference in Europe, Future of Pakistan Conference which developed an interface to bring top Pakistani politicians, journalists and intellectuals on the same platform in a bid to provide solutions to Pakistan’s problems.”

Omer was amongst the main organisers of ‘Can intelligence services do good’ event at the LSE where the former RAW Chief Dulat Singh and EX ISI Director General Ehsan discussed Pak-India relations and the event made headlines in both India and Pakistan.

“That event was a highlight in India-Pakistan intelligence agency relationship and was also mentioned in the co-authored book between Dulat Singh and General (R) Asad Durrani. I played a key role in setting the agenda for the novel South Asia Development Conference and had earlier on won a few accolades whilst representing LSE Debate Society,” he said.

The Future of Pakistan Conference which featured discussions on civil-military relations, economy and development was also awarded the best student led conference of the year award amongst multiple high level conferences at LSE for the year 2017-2018.

Omer led the initiative to invite former prime minister Shahiq Khaqan Abbasi to the LSE for conference on Pakistan where the former premier famously remarked that incumbency factor never plays in favour of the government. He had suggested in his speech at the event that the PML-N may not be able to form government again after 2018 elections.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

'PTI numbers exceed 180 in National Assembly'

Court summons Nawaz Sharif on Monday in corruption references

Court summons Nawaz Sharif on Monday in corruption references

Chinese firm Hisense to invest $2.3mn in Pakistan

Chinese firm Hisense to invest $2.3mn in Pakistan
'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops

'Worry for India?': Russia to train Pakistani troops
Load More load more

Spotlight

Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf win PCB awards

Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf win PCB awards

UAE to open new Visa Office in Karachi

UAE to open new Visa Office in Karachi

Last solar eclipse of 2018 on 11th

Last solar eclipse of 2018 on 11th
Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose
'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces

'Mile 22' trailer launched: Fans thrill to pieces
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen