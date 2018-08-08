KPK CM nominee Mehmood Khan vows to fulfill Imran Khan’s vision

PESHAWAR: Mehmood Khan, nominated Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has vowed that he would not disappoint the people of province.



Talking to Geo News, Mehmood Khan thanked PTI Chairman Imran Khan for reposing trust in him and said, “I am soldier of Imran Khan and will implement the manifesto of the party in letter and spirit.”

“The mandate which people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given to PTI will be honoured,” said the nominated Chief Minister. “I won’t disappoint people of the province,” he asserted.

Mehmood Khan went on to say he would fulfill the vision of Imran Khan by working round the clock.

PTI chairman and Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan has nominated Mehmood Khan as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The announcement has ended days of speculations about the party's choice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where PTI has acquired a two-third majority after the July 25 parliamentary elections.

Khan, who has been elected as member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from PK-9, Swat, had previously held the portfolios of sports, culture and irrigation in Pervez Khattak-led cabinet.