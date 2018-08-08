Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Imran Khan nominates Mehmood Khan as new KP CM

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman and Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan has nominated Mehmood Khan as the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The announcement has ended days of speculations about the party's choice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where PTI has acquired a two-third majority after the July 25 parliamentary elections. 

Khan, who has been elected as member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from PK-9, Swat, had previously held the portfolios of sports, culture and irrigation in Pervez Khattak-led cabinet. 

 The CM-designate is also the PTI President of Malakand Division and is credited with the party's huge success in the region. 

According to political commentators, Mehmood Khan  was backed by his  predecessor Pervez Khattak. 

Former Education Minister Atif Khan, who was one of the top contenders, fell out of favour despite having the backing of PTI chief Imran Khan. 

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan said that he would also consider a young politician for the position of Chief Minister in Punjab. 

