US Acting Ambassador meets Imran Khan in Banigala

ISLAMABAD: The acting Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan, John Hoover called on prime minister in-waiting and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at latter’s Banigala residence in Islamabad.



The US Ambassador congratulated Imran Khan over the victory of his party in elections 2018.

Imran Khan and Hoover exchanged views on Pak-US relations and matters of mutual interest.

The US envoy expressed willingness to improve relations between Pakistan and the United States.

During the conversation, Imran Khan said "Tehreek-e-Insaf is adamant to establish good relations with US based on mutual trust and respect. We view Pak-US relations in terms of trade and economic matters, to be significant.”

Commenting on Afghanistan, Imran Khan said "Stable Afghanistan is beneficial for all; US, Pakistan and the region. There have been many ups and downs in Pak-US relations due to trust issues between both countries".

"It is pleasant to see voices raising from US also in favor of a political solution for Afghan war. War and use of military force has never been the solution for Afghanistan's situation".

"Pakistan has always wished for a stable & peaceful Afghanistan. I have always pushed for a political solution for Afghan war".