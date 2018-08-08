PIA says baby is fine, orders probe into AC malfunction

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines has announced it will launch a probe into the malfunction of air conditioning system in its flight PK-750.



“Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan, CEO PIA, has ordered an inquiry on the unfortunate incident that took place on PK750, & if any negligence is identified, immediate appropriate action will be taken,” said a press release issued by the national flag carrier on Twitter on Wednesday.

“We are in touch with the family & are happy to report that the baby is fine and doing well,” it said.

This came after a video of a baby who reportedly fell unconscious due to the faulty air conditioning went viral on on social media and TV channels.

The video shows a woman shouting at PIA crew members to open the plane's door while the baby was being held by a male passenger.

The PIA staff can be seen telling the woman to wait. "We are talking to the pilot,” a male crew member can be heard telling the woman.

She was then joined by other passengers who demanded door to be opened and shamed the staff members.