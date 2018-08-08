PIA says baby is fine, orders probe into AC malfunction

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines has announced it will launch a probe into the malfunction of air conditioning system in its flight PK-750.
“Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan, CEO PIA, has ordered an inquiry on the unfortunate incident that took place on PK750, & if any negligence is identified, immediate appropriate action will be taken,” said a press release issued by the national flag carrier on Twitter on Wednesday.
“We are in touch with the family & are happy to report that the baby is fine and doing well,” it said.
This came after a video of a baby who reportedly fell unconscious due to the faulty air conditioning went viral on on social media and TV channels.
The video shows a woman shouting at PIA crew members to open the plane's door while the baby was being held by a male passenger.
The PIA staff can be seen telling the woman to wait. "We are talking to the pilot,” a male crew member can be heard telling the woman.
She was then joined by other passengers who demanded door to be opened and shamed the staff members.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines has announced it will launch a probe into the malfunction of air conditioning system in its flight PK-750.
“Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan, CEO PIA, has ordered an inquiry on the unfortunate incident that took place on PK750, & if any negligence is identified, immediate appropriate action will be taken,” said a press release issued by the national flag carrier on Twitter on Wednesday.
“We are in touch with the family & are happy to report that the baby is fine and doing well,” it said.
This came after a video of a baby who reportedly fell unconscious due to the faulty air conditioning went viral on on social media and TV channels.
The video shows a woman shouting at PIA crew members to open the plane's door while the baby was being held by a male passenger.
The PIA staff can be seen telling the woman to wait. "We are talking to the pilot,” a male crew member can be heard telling the woman.
She was then joined by other passengers who demanded door to be opened and shamed the staff members.
Comments