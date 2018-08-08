Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 8, 2018

Tourist rush increases after pleasant weather change in Gilgit

ASTORE: Tourist rush has been witnessed in upper areas of Astore after weather became favorable and pleasant in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tourist from across the country can be seen visiting scenic attractions including Rama Lake, Rupal Dewsai plains and perishing valley due to hot weather.

Summer season in Astore is in full swing in months of May, June, July, August and September.

Water level is also increased in different streams and nullahs due to melting of different glaciers.

Work on different developmental schemes is also in progress due to favorable weather and contractors of respective schemes are busy in completing projects.

