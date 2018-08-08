Imran Khan signals naming young politician for Punjab CM slot

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan Tuesday hinted at the nomination of a young politician for the post of Chief Minister in Punjab.

“I am going to name a young chief minister in Punjab. You should all support my nominee,” Khan told a gathering of his party’s newly-elected MPAs in Punjab.

"I will name a candidate of clean reputation who will not have a single corruption charge against him," he said, adding his decision will be made on the basis of merit.

He said that 'naya' Pakistan will be from Punjab.

"We have to provide relief to people of Punjab. It has been facing many challenges due to hunger and poverty," he said.

The prime minister-designate reiterated his pledge to de-politicize police in Punjab.

"We also have to improve schools and hospitals in Punjab. Nation's money should be spent on improving the lives of people," he added.

Speaking about the General Election 2018, Imran congratulated his party members on winning a “tough election.” Everyone knows that the real battle was fought in Punjab, he remarked.

He pointed out that the party needs to work on improving its system of allotting tickets.

Before the elections, many party members had protested outside Imran’s house in Bani Gala over the ‘discriminatory’ ticket allotting system.

“Allotting party tickets was the biggest challenge for me,” he shared, adding that the party members must work towards making the party an institution. “This shouldn't be a party with any nepotism.”