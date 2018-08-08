Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

ISLAMABAD: Names of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz have been placed on the blacklist, Geo News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

According to the TV channel, the names have been placed on the blacklist by the Immigration and Passport Directorate on the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sources said both the sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would no longer be able to use their Pakistani passports as their travel documents have been blocked.

Last year, a accountability court had declared them proclaimed offenders in three NAB references.

The NAB had filed four references in the accountability court against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his two sons -- Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz -- his daughter Maryam Nawaz, son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.



Three references filed against Nawaz Sharif and family included a reference relating to the Avenfield properties (Flats No16 and 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, United Kingdom); reference relating to establishment of Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Company, Jeddah, and the reference relating to the Flagship Investment Limited and 15 other companies.

The fourth reference was filed against Ishaq Dar relating to possessing assets beyond known sources of income.



