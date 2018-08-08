Name of Imran's close aide Zulfi Bukhari put on ECL

Name of Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, has been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Citing unnamed sources, the TV channel reported that Bukhari was put on the ECL on a request filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the sources, the NAB Rawalpindi is carrying out an investigation against the PTI member for owing offshore companies.

Bukhari had also appeared before the NAB as part of the investigation.