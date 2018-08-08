Russia all set to train Pakistani troops

RAWALPINDI: Russian Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin, on a visit to Pakistan along with his delegation, vowed to extend training assistance to Pakistani troops for the first time ever.

In a collaborative effort put forth by Russia and Pakistan entitled Russia -Pakistan Joint Military Consultative Committee (JMCC) held from 6th - 7th August, Russian delegation was visiting Pakistan on invitation extended by Secretary Defence Lt. Gen (Retd.) Zamir ul Hassan Shah in which the representatives of both countries discussed bilateral relations and avenues of future cooperation.

They also signed the Contract on Admission of Service Members of Pakistan in RF’s Training Institutes.

Prior to the inaugural meeting held on Tuesday at Ministry of Defence Rawalpindi, the visiting dignitary had also called Secretary Defence and Defence Minister of Pakistan. During the phone calls, the two sides discussed present status of mutual defence relations with an aim to further strengthen, expand and diversify joint cooperation.

JMCC is the highest forum of defence collaboration between Pakistan and Russian Federation.

The inaugural session of the JMCC had both sides discuss their views on major international issues including situation prevailing in the Middle East and Afghanistan. A comprehensive issue based review was also carried out during which the two countries expressed satisfaction on the milestones achieved since the signing of ground-breaking Agreement on Defence Cooperation in 2014.

The Russian Deputy Defence Minister is also scheduled to meet Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the three Service Chiefs during his visit.