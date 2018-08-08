Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Opposition parties protest ‘rigging’ today

Opposition parties protest ‘rigging’ today
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
PML-N cabinet didn't issue NOC to Gen Raheel for Saudi job

PML-N cabinet didn't issue NOC to Gen Raheel for Saudi job
Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Russia all set to train Pakistani troops

RAWALPINDI: Russian Deputy Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin, on a visit to Pakistan along with his delegation, vowed to extend training assistance to Pakistani troops for the first time ever.  

In a collaborative effort put forth by Russia and Pakistan entitled Russia -Pakistan Joint Military Consultative Committee (JMCC) held from 6th - 7th August, Russian   delegation was visiting Pakistan on invitation extended by Secretary Defence Lt. Gen (Retd.) Zamir ul Hassan Shah in which the representatives of both countries discussed bilateral relations   and avenues of future cooperation. 

They also signed the Contract on Admission of Service Members of Pakistan in RF’s Training Institutes.

Prior to the inaugural meeting held on Tuesday at Ministry of Defence Rawalpindi, the visiting dignitary had also called Secretary Defence and Defence Minister of Pakistan. During the phone calls, the two sides discussed present status of mutual defence relations with an aim to further strengthen, expand and diversify joint cooperation.

JMCC is the highest forum of defence collaboration between Pakistan and Russian Federation.

The inaugural session of the JMCC had both sides discuss their views on major international issues including situation prevailing in the Middle East and Afghanistan. A comprehensive issue based review was also carried out during which the two countries expressed satisfaction on the milestones achieved since the signing of ground-breaking Agreement on Defence Cooperation in 2014.

The Russian Deputy Defence Minister is also scheduled to meet Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the three Service Chiefs during his visit. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Masked 'dacoits' snatch pizza from Faisalabad man

Masked 'dacoits' snatch pizza from Faisalabad man
Imran Khan vs Saad Rafique: SC suspends LHC orders for vote recount in NA-131

Imran Khan vs Saad Rafique: SC suspends LHC orders for vote recount in NA-131
Pakistan and India should never be at war: Shabana Azmi

Pakistan and India should never be at war: Shabana Azmi

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
Load More load more

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go

West Hollywood council says Trump´s Walk of Fame star must go

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen