Masked 'dacoits' snatch pizza from Faisalabad man

FAISALABAD: A news report about a man being deprived of his pizza by masked dacoits is doing the rounds on the social media in Pakistan.

In a country where street crimes are common, the news of a petty crime such as pizza snatching was received rather lightheartedly

The report was widely circulated on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, with users cracking jokes.

According to a local Urdu daily, Imran Khan, a resident of Islam Nagar in Faisalabad, was on his way home when he was intercepted by masked motorcyclists near Iqbal Stadium.



The report said after snatching the pizza, the motorcyclists fled the scene, without elaborating.

Khan is said to have decided not to approach police over the incident .

The News could not independently confirm the report.