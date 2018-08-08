Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Masked 'dacoits' snatch pizza from Faisalabad man

FAISALABAD: A news report about a man being deprived of his pizza by masked dacoits is doing the rounds  on the social media in Pakistan.

In a country where street crimes are common, the news of  a petty crime such as pizza  snatching was received rather   lightheartedly  

The report was widely circulated on  Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, with users cracking jokes. 

According to a local Urdu daily, Imran Khan, a resident of Islam Nagar in Faisalabad, was on his way home  when he was intercepted by masked motorcyclists near Iqbal Stadium.

The report said after snatching the pizza, the motorcyclists fled the scene, without elaborating.

Khan is said to have decided not to approach police over the incident .

The News could not independently confirm the report.

