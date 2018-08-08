Wed August 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 8, 2018

Imran Khan vs Saad Rafique: SC suspends LHC orders for vote recount in NA-131

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court  of Pakistan on Wednesday suspended Lahore High Court' order for vote recount in National Assembly Constituency NA-31 where Khawaja Saad Rafique was defeated by Imran Khan.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan admitted Imran Khan's petition for hearing and observed that the result of NA-131 has been compiled the constituency could not be deprived of representation .

Imran Khan's lawyer Babar Awan had approached the Supreme Court after  the  LHC orderd recount and directed the ECP to halt victory notification. 

Counsel for Saad Rafique argued that recount could be carried out if victory margin is less than five percent.

When he referred   to Imran Khan's victory speech, the chief justice said political speeches could be reviewed at a political platform.

The lawyer said the  Returning Officer had the authority to  conduct recounting.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, one of the members of the bench, said  how could the High Court  interfere in a matter related to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The lawyer said his client would approach the Election Tribunal if Imran Khan decides to retain the NA-131 seat. 

