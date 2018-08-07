Tue August 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

PTI welcomes opposition’s protest

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan has welcomed opposition’s announcement of holding a protest in Islamabad on Wednesday against alleged election rigging.

“We welcome protesters of opposition parties who have planned to come to Islamabad. It is their democratic right to do a peaceful protest,” the PTI senator tweeted.

Opposition groups, including PML-N, PPP and MMA, are scheduled to demonstrate in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan office against the alleged election fraud. 

Senator Nehal Hashmi said that the protest was called with the approval of all-party conference. 

Senator Hamdullah said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would join the protest. 

