Tue August 07, 2018
ECP withholds Imran Khan's victory notifications from Lahore, Islamabad constituencies

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations
Man holds colleagues hostage at Karachi factory
JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections
IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court
Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay
US revives Iran sanctions
Benazir Bhutto is welcome back in High Commission after 4 years
Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran
Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support
Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Murtaza Ali Shah
August 7, 2018

Benazir Bhutto is welcome back in High Commission after 4 years

LONDON: Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Sahebzada Ahmed Khan has brought back the memorial plaque of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto shaheed four years after it was removed from the public sight for unknown reasons.

The plaque was placed in Pakistan High Commission’s chancery section by Wajid Shamsul Hasan in 2010 to pay homage to the martyred leader for fulfilling the dream of acquiring three buildings in Lowdnes Square for the state of Pakistan. 

It was Benazir Bhutto who had given go ahead to Wajid Shamsul Hasan to buy the properties for Pakistan. The price of three buildings, the adjacent open space and two prized news houses, in 1996 was marketed at around £14 million but it was negotiated and purchased at the price of £6 million in June 1996. The buildings are currently worth over £200 million.

Pakistan’s former high commissioner Ibne Abbas had removed Benazir Bhutto’s memorial plaque in 2014 when he was appointed in London.

Hasan commented that Benazir Bhutto’s plaque reminded that the entire block of buildings for PHC were purchased by her.

 “Indeed, His Excellency Nawabzada Ahmed Khan has done a remarkable job by undoing a wrong done to a historic chapter of our history. Benazir Bhutto deserves credit for what she did for Pakistan. I am grateful to the new High Commissioner Sahibzada Ahmad Khan for taking note of the despicable action of his predecessor and restoring the memorial plaque. Bless him.”

At least five prime ministers prior to Benazir Bhutto were unable to buy the buildings for Pakistan in London but the PPP leader did what none else could do.

“Pakistan’s foreign office considered it a mission impossible but I brought down the prices from £14 million pound sterling in June 1996 to £6 million. In 2008 after I became the high commissioner, I was approached by prominent members of Pakistan community to put a plaque outside the mission. They themselves contributed for the plaque. It was decided to put it safely inside the Chancery Hall. It was installed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on 21st June, 2010,” said Hasan.

He added: “Later when Zardari government ceased to exist and without asking the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, new High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas ordered the plaque to be covered up under a huge piece of calligraphy. I took a serious objection to it but the plaque was not restored.”

Hasan revealed that the foreign office wanted to sell these buildings around 2015 but saner advise prevailed and the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shot down the proposal of selling the prized land in the heart of London. It may be mentioned that even the committee headed by Sir Anwar Pervez to look at the proposal opposed the idea as most unfeasible.

The high commission said, in a statement, that the plaque was installed at the High Commission years ago. “It is part of the High Commissions fixtures. It’s nailed to the wall. They only thing is Pakistan Missions that are changed, periodically, are the portraits of the Honourable President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

