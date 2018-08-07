Tue August 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan appears before NAB in helicopter case

Imran Khan appears before NAB in helicopter case

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations
Massive corruption in Punjab Energy Company revealed

Massive corruption in Punjab Energy Company revealed
JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections

JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections
IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court

IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court
Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay

PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay
US revives Iran sanctions

US revives Iran sanctions
Canada likely to award preferential trade partner status to Pakistan

Canada likely to award preferential trade partner status to Pakistan
Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran

Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran
Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support

Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support
Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support

ISLAMABAD: Jamhoori Wattan Party leader Shahzain Bugti called on Imran Khan at his Banigala residence, PTI said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shahzain Bugti assured Imran Khan for his support in government formation in Centre.

Upon his arrival at Banigala, PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen welcomed Shahzain Bugti.

Shahzain will formally announce to support PTI today, the sources said and added that Jahangir Tareen has assured Bugti of accepting their rightful demands.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay

PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar

Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar
IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court

IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court
Load More load more

Spotlight

Faisalabad roadside 'Slum School' being run on solar power for night time classes

Faisalabad roadside 'Slum School' being run on solar power for night time classes
Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar

Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Salman Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s last-minute exit from ‘Bharat’

Salman Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s last-minute exit from ‘Bharat’

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Was approached for 'Padmaavat', 'Bajirao Mastani' before Deepika: Aishwarya Rai

Was approached for 'Padmaavat', 'Bajirao Mastani' before Deepika: Aishwarya Rai

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen