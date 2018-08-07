Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support

ISLAMABAD: Jamhoori Wattan Party leader Shahzain Bugti called on Imran Khan at his Banigala residence, PTI said in a statement on Tuesday.



Shahzain Bugti assured Imran Khan for his support in government formation in Centre.

Upon his arrival at Banigala, PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen welcomed Shahzain Bugti.



Shahzain will formally announce to support PTI today, the sources said and added that Jahangir Tareen has assured Bugti of accepting their rightful demands.