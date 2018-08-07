Tue August 07, 2018
Imran Khan appears before NAB in helicopter case

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations
Massive corruption in Punjab Energy Company revealed
JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections
IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court
Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay
US revives Iran sanctions
Canada likely to award preferential trade partner status to Pakistan
Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran
Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support
Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

A video of Reham Khan being confronted by a woman in a London park is circulating the social media with users terming the encounter as ‘harassment.’

The ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was stopped by an unidentified woman at a park in London’s Kingston area where she was shelled with questions in a fuming manner that ticked off Reham’s son Sahir Rehman who stood in the background appearing heated.

The mother and son duo appeared to have already been amidst a media session when the lady barged in asking Reham if she will be joining the newly-launched party of former PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai.

After getting barged in from time to time, Reham finally manages to answer the question stating she will not be joining the party since she “does not know the lady.”

The inquisitor goes on to state that Reham and Gulalai share the same mentality to which she responds : “No, that’s not my mentality. You’re a young lady, I hope that you have children, I hope that you’re married and what I would advise you is that before you start hating people–“

Later in the footage, Sahir was seen in the background with an irate expression to which the woman asked: “Why are you looking at me like that? Like you’re going to kill me.”

“Because he’s my son and you’re being rude to his mother,” replied Reham.

The recorder went on to ask Reham if she was jealous of Bushra Maneka who will soon become the first lady to which she retorted: “Bushra bibi is Imran’s wife now and I’m very happy that she is his wife.”

She goes on to state: “I’m very happy to not stand with a man that I do not respect, so I don’t want to be the first lady. It [being first lady] is not that important, what is most important is that you are answerable only to Allah. Islam says you should be with someone you believe and who you respect.” 

