Tue August 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin visited Pakistan and called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at general headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. 

According to ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army, regional security situation and matters of mutual interest including enhancement of bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed between the two sides.

The visiting deputy minister expressed his appreciation for Pakistan army’s achievements against terrorism and expressed requirement of greater cooperative and collaborative approach among global community to defeat extremism.

