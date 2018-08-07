PIA saves over a million dollars by completing major check on Airbus A-380

The Pakistan International Airlines on Tuesday claimed to have performed a feat by successfully completing major check on one of its Airbus A-320 Aircraft, saving over a million dollars of foreign exchange.

According to a statement issued on Twitter, this is the third aircraft on which 12 yearly check has been completed by the PIA Engineering under the leader of CEO, Musharraf Rasul Cyan.







