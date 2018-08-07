PIA saves over a million dollars by completing major check on Airbus A-380

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Pakistan International Airlines on Tuesday claimed to have performed a feat by successfully completing major check on one of its Airbus A-320 Aircraft, saving over a million dollars of foreign exchange.
According to a statement issued on Twitter, this is the third aircraft on which 12 yearly check has been completed by the PIA Engineering under the leader of CEO, Musharraf Rasul Cyan.
