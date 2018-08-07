Neither a coward nor a hypocrite, will work to change the system: Zartaj Gul

Defeating the decades-old Legharis' rule in Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s newly-elected MNA Zartaj Gul aims to bring reforms in the country rigorously; she said while talking on Geo News morning show Geo Pakistan.

Adding that she is neither a coward nor a hypocrite, Zartaj said, “I am not a hypocrite or a coward, will play my role in bringing change.”

The 34-year-old MNA-elect further stated, “I wanted to prove that women can work at par with male politicians, and so I entered politics to change the system."

Hailing from FATA, Zartaj Gul holds a graduate degree from National College of Arts. She contested from Punjab's Dera Ghazi Khan in 2013 for the first time, but lost back then.

However, she emerged victorious in July 25 general elections from D.G.Khan's NA-131, with over 25,000 more votes than Sardar Awais Khan Leghari of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking about her election campaign on the show, Zartaj sharing how people get inspired greatly through her speeches, said, “My speeches moved people to vote for me.”

She went on to add, “It does not make a difference whether you are rich or poor, people succeed owing to their mentality.”

Having a warrior’s heart, Zartaj said that she belongs to ‘the tribal areas which is why it is not in me to give up easily.’

“Looking at my passion, people name their daughters after me,” she shared.

In response to a question about PTI chairman Imran Khan, Zartaj said, “Imran is a far-sighted leader who neither bows nor is bought. He told me the very first day I met him that I have a long journey ahead. Imran’s critics don’t know him.”

She further stated that she does not require any VIP protocol and vowed, “I will drive myself to survey every nook and corner of DG Khan.”