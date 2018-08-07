Tue August 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

'Disappointed' Hafeez may call time on Pakistan career

Disappointed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decision to include him in the B category in Central Contract, Muhammad Hafiz may quit cricket if his concerns are not addressed.

Geo News on Wednesday reported that the cricketer has expressed strong reservations over the Central Contract for cricketers announced by the PCB.

Quoting sources, Geo TV correspondent said Hafeez will not sign the  contract.

