Tue August 07, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 7, 2018

Imran Khan likely to appear before NAB in helicopter case

PESHAWAR:  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is likely  to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with misuse of  KPK government's helicopters, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The NAB  has prepared a questionnaire for Imran KHan as part of its interrogation.

According to the TV channel, the anti-corruption watchdog would give  Khan the questionnaire  that he would have to respond to within the next 15 days after receiving it.

Former KP chief minister Pervaiz Khattak was also interrogated by the NAB along with five bureaucrats during the course of investigation.

The NAB officials have examined all the records related to the case, the TV channel reported.

