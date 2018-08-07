Imran Khan likely to appear before NAB in helicopter case

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is likely to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with misuse of KPK government's helicopters, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The NAB has prepared a questionnaire for Imran KHan as part of its interrogation.



According to the TV channel, the anti-corruption watchdog would give Khan the questionnaire that he would have to respond to within the next 15 days after receiving it.

Former KP chief minister Pervaiz Khattak was also interrogated by the NAB along with five bureaucrats during the course of investigation.



The NAB officials have examined all the records related to the case, the TV channel reported.