Key members of Imran Khan’s federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has already decided to form small federal cabinet in the first phase of government formation, the names of some of his key members have surfaced now.



Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, PML-Q and Balochistan Awami Party will be given one federal ministry in the 15-20 members’ cabinet of Imran Khan, the sources informed Geo News.

Sources said Asad Umar, Pervaiz Khattak, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Zartaj Gul, Dr Arif Alvi, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari would be members of Imran Khan’s small cabinet, however, their portfolios would be announced later.

Sources said MQM-P will be given Ports and Shipping ministry at the initial level and its advisor will be inducted later.

Tariq Basheer Cheema, the sources said, PTI’s coalition partner Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) likely federal minister.

On the other hand, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Aslam Iqbal, Sibtain Khan, Arif Abbasi will be PTI’s cabinet members in Punjab, while Raja Muhammad Basharat is strong candidate from PML-Q in the coalition government of two parties.