Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Animal lovers take to streets in Lahore to demand animal rights

LAHORE: Animal lovers staged a demonstration in front of Lahore press club yesterday protesting against the recent incidents of animal abuse.

The protest prepared by organization Better Pakistan was attended by animal lovers who shed light on the exploitation animals have to go through at the hands of the human race, putting into focus the multiple incidents reported recently around the country.

The protest was attended by fashion designer, journalist and activist Sarah Gandapur who stood on the fore front with donkeys and dogs to show support for the disregarded creatures.

Earlier, amidst the election frenzy, several animals had fallen prey to political violence getting used as pawns to fuel protests, including a donkey named Hero was beaten to death after having the word ‘Nawaz’ painted on him.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

British High Commissioner inaugurates new visa application centre

British High Commissioner inaugurates new visa application centre
Pak student’s services for student union honoured

Pak student’s services for student union honoured
Key members of Imran Khan’s federal cabinet

Key members of Imran Khan’s federal cabinet
Bahria Town contractors donate Rs67.5 million for SC’s dams fund

Bahria Town contractors donate Rs67.5 million for SC’s dams fund
Load More load more