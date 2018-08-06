Animal lovers take to streets in Lahore to demand animal rights

LAHORE: Animal lovers staged a demonstration in front of Lahore press club yesterday protesting against the recent incidents of animal abuse.

The protest prepared by organization Better Pakistan was attended by animal lovers who shed light on the exploitation animals have to go through at the hands of the human race, putting into focus the multiple incidents reported recently around the country.

The protest was attended by fashion designer, journalist and activist Sarah Gandapur who stood on the fore front with donkeys and dogs to show support for the disregarded creatures.

Earlier, amidst the election frenzy, several animals had fallen prey to political violence getting used as pawns to fuel protests, including a donkey named Hero was beaten to death after having the word ‘Nawaz’ painted on him.



