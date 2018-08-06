Mon August 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

EU Ambassador Jean-Francois calls on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Jean-Francois Cautain called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at Banigala on Monday.

The prime minister nominee Imran Khan and EU Ambassador discussed matters of mutual interest.

PTI leader Asad Umar was also present during the meeting.

Dr. Shahzad Waseem, member PTI Core Committee was also part of the meeting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PSP's Fauzia Kasuri lauds Imran Khan for 'hour of accountability'

PSP's Fauzia Kasuri lauds Imran Khan for 'hour of accountability'

Shehbaz Sharif to challenge Imran Khan in PM election

Shehbaz Sharif to challenge Imran Khan in PM election
Qureshi denies being nominated for NA Speaker

Qureshi denies being nominated for NA Speaker
Pakistanis stranded in China return home

Pakistanis stranded in China return home
Load More load more