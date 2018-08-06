EU Ambassador Jean-Francois calls on Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Jean-Francois Cautain called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at Banigala on Monday.



The prime minister nominee Imran Khan and EU Ambassador discussed matters of mutual interest.

PTI leader Asad Umar was also present during the meeting.

Dr. Shahzad Waseem, member PTI Core Committee was also part of the meeting.