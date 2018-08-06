Mon August 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2018

Qureshi denies being nominated for NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi denied media reports that he would be nominated as the party's candidate for the post of National Assembly Speaker.

"No such decision was taken in the meeting. Our central media cell will inform you if such a decision is reached,” Qureshi told media persons after PTI’s parliamentary party meeting which was chaired by Imran Khan.

“Media should not pay any heed to such reports unless they are officially communicated," he said.

The MNA-elect said that opposition parties, including PPP, PML-N and MMA, had joined hands over PTI’s popularity.

Imran Khan believes the opposition is very weak, he said, adding PTI has emerged as the single largest party of Pakistan after the parliamentary poll.

"We are in a position to form a government in the centre with the support of independent candidates," Qureshi noted. "PTI has also representation in all provinces," he added.

