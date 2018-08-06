Mon August 06, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2018

Bushra Bibi's daughter joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: The step-daughter of prime minister nominee Imran Khan has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday, Geo News reported.

Mehru Hayat, daughter of Bushra Bibi – the third wife of the former cricketer, has joined the party of would be-premier with her friend Farah Khan.

On the occasion, Bushra Bibi revealed that her chief concern remains settling the issues encountered by females.

Earlier today, the party had formally nominated their chief Imran Khan as a prime minister candidate subsequent to their conquest in the general election 2018.

The PTI chairman had married his spiritual adviser Bushra Bibi in an undisclosed ceremony this February.

