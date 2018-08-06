Jemima ends squabble by accepting Ghinwa's apology

The online squabble between Ghinwa Bhutto and Jemima Smith came to a mature and forbearing end on Monday with the former issuing an apology and the latter reverently accepting.

After the PTI chief Imran Khan’s first wife Jemima Smith had called out Bhutto for falsely accusing her of visiting Israel along with her family, she was soon offered an apology that Smith gleefully accepted.

“Apology accepted. Thank you. I know your own lovely children have been attacked unfairly for political reasons so I’d appreciate it if you’d please think twice before doing the same to mine. They are not involved in politics in Pakistan nor anywhere else,” stated her tweet.

Smith’s tweet had come in response to Ghinwa expressing her guilt for the incorrect claim but also asking her to not lecture her on shame.

Earlier today, Ghinwa quoting a tweet with Smith and her sons’ holiday photo had questioned: “Imran Khan’s family on a visit to the apartheid state of #Israel . What does this mean to Pakistan?”



