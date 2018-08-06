Money laundering case: CJP hints at forming probe panel like Panama JIT

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has hinted at constituting a Panama JIT type investigation panel to probe the money laundering allegations against PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.



The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has approached the Supreme Court (SC) over non-appearance of PPP leaders before the Joint Investigation Team probing Rs35 billion money laundering case.

During hearing on Monday, Justice Umar Ata Bandia remarked that the money stashed in accounts is illegal. On this the CJP observed that this is black money and the court will not spare anyone.

On August 1, the FIA issued notices to Zardari and Talpur to appear before a JIT in Islamabad on Saturday. But the duo did not appear before the FIA team on Saturday.

Talpur also demanded removal of the head of the FIA's joint investigation team formed to probe money-laundering allegations against them. Citing reservations about JIT head Najaf Mirza, Talpur's counsel Farooq H Naek petitioned the FIA to replace him and constitute a new investigative team to conduct the probe.

Naek told Geo News that Zardari got an FIR registered against Najaf Mirza back in 2005. Expressing his reservations about the JIT head, the counsel said a transparent investigation is not possible if Mirza is not replaced. "We are ready to cooperate with the FIA," Naek said, adding Talpur could not appear before the JIT as she was in Larkana to submit her asset details. He requested for a new date for his client to appear before the JIT.

The FIA has also prepared a report pertaining to its investigations in the case so far, which would be submitted with the Supreme Court.

On Friday, sources informed the Geo News that a team of FIA officials collected evidence in the Rs35 billion money laundering case, and handed it over to the JIT.

According to the sources, money trail of Rs23 billion out of Rs35 billion has been obtained so far. The sources have said that the JIT has decided not to register further money laundering cases until the next hearing of the case by the Supreme Court on August 6.