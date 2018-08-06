KP Governor Jhagra refuses to resign

PESHAWAR: The differences have emerged between the senior leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra over the latter’s resignation.



The PML-N in a high-level meeting a few days ago decided that the President and provincial governors should resign to pressure the rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but Jhagra refused to follow the party and said he would not quit and would continue to work until the new government removes him.

Jhagra sworn in as KP Governor on March 4, 2016.

However, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair quit soon after the election results confirmed PML-N has lost the public mandate in July 25 polls.