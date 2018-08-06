Ghinwa apologises, tells Jemima not to lecture her on ‘shame’

After accusing her of visiting Israel along with family in a tweet uploaded recently, Ghinwa Bhutto has apologised to Jemima after she learnt that the ex-wife of Imran Khan was actually on a vacation to Mexico, and not Israel.

Addressing Jemima’s tweet in which she had dismissed all allegations of visiting Israel, Ghinwa apologized stating wrote:

“@Jemima_Khan . Oh my god! that was Mexico ? My apologies. How perceptions can easily blind people , even me. But please, please do not lecture me about shame .”

Earlier Ghinwa Bhutto, widow of Mir Murtaza Bhutto, had alleged Jemima of vacationing in Israel with her family:



In response to this shocking tweet, Jemima, reacting in an aggressive tune, lashed out at Ghinwa bhutto, saying, "This tweet is staggeringly ignorant and would be funny if it weren’t dangerous. The photo is taken on a family holiday in Mexico (not Israel) and we are wearing ponchos (not Jewish religious dress) @GhinwaBhutto - shame on you."





