PTI's Asad Umar discharged from hospital





SLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar, who had been injured after falling off horse, was discharged from hospital after treatment late on Sunday.

As per details, the incident took place when Asad Umar, the MNA-elect, had gone to a village in his constituency to attend a reception hosted in his honour by the PTI’s activists.

Umar fell off the horse as his foot slipped while mounting a horse after addressing his supporters in his Islamabad constituency.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital with back pain where he was given medical treatment before being discharged.



PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid wrote on Twitter that Umar had twisted his ankle and had returned home from the hospital after a checkup. “Glad to hear that Asad Umar is returning home from the hospital with only a twisted ankle,” she said.







