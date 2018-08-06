Sun August 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI's Asad Umar discharged from hospital


SLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf  (PTI) leader  Asad Umar, who had been injured after falling  off horse, was discharged from hospital after treatment late on Sunday.

As per details, the incident took place when Asad Umar, the MNA-elect, had gone to a village in his constituency to attend a reception hosted in his honour by the PTI’s activists.

Umar fell off the horse as his  foot slipped  while  mounting a horse after addressing his supporters in his Islamabad constituency.

He was  immediately shifted to a nearby hospital with back pain where he was given medical treatment before being discharged.

PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid wrote on Twitter that Umar had twisted his ankle and had returned home from the hospital after a checkup. “Glad to hear that Asad Umar is returning home from the hospital with only a twisted ankle,” she said.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan to be nominated as PTI's candidate for PM slot today

Imran Khan to be nominated as PTI's candidate for PM slot today
Asad Umar injured after falling off horse

Asad Umar injured after falling off horse
PTI’s Shamim Naqvi draws ire of MQM over public criticism

PTI’s Shamim Naqvi draws ire of MQM over public criticism
PTI MPA-elect Tariq Dareshak passes away

PTI MPA-elect Tariq Dareshak passes away
Load More load more