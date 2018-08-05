Asad Umar injured after falling off horse

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and probable finance minister Asad Umar has been injured after falling off a horse in Islamabad.

According to eyewitnesses, MNA-elect Asad Umar was trying to mount a horse after addressing his supporters when he slipped and injured himself.

The nature of his injury is not yet clear.

Umar has been shifted to PIMS, where he is undergoing tests, sources told Geo TV.

He reportedly complained of back pain after falling from the horse.

The newly-elected MNA had gone to a village in his Islamabad constituency to attend a reception hosted in his honor by the PTI's workers.