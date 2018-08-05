Sun August 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 5, 2018

Asad Umar injured after falling off horse

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and probable finance minister Asad Umar has been injured after falling off a horse in Islamabad.

According to eyewitnesses, MNA-elect Asad Umar was trying to mount a horse after addressing his supporters when he slipped and injured himself.

The nature of his injury is not yet clear.  

Umar has been shifted to PIMS, where he is undergoing tests, sources told Geo TV. 

He reportedly complained of back pain after falling from the horse. 

The newly-elected MNA had gone to a village in his Islamabad constituency  to attend a reception hosted in his honor  by the PTI's workers. 

