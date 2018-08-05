PTI-backed Saleh Muhammad retains NA-13 seat after vote recount

MANSEHRA: After seven days of vote recounting in NA-13 Manshera, PTI-supported independent candidate was declared the winner against his rival PML-N candidate.

Saleh Muhammad Khan secured 108, 850 votes while PML-N candidate of Sardar group Sardar Shahjahan got 106, 688 votes, according to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP.

The PML-N candidate challenged the results and sought recounting of the votes. However, Khan has retained the seat after the recounting .

Saleh Muhammad Khan, a resident of NA-14 Mansehra, contested the election from NA-13. During the previous general elections, he had won a provincial seat on the ticket of PML-N. But this time he resigned from PML-N and stood as an independent with the PTI’s support.

He has now formally joined Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).