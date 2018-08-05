PTI-backed Saleh Muhammad retains NA-13 seat after vote recount

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: After seven days of vote recounting in NA-13 Manshera, PTI-supported independent candidate was declared the winner against his rival PML-N candidate.
Saleh Muhammad Khan secured 108, 850 votes while PML-N candidate of Sardar group Sardar Shahjahan got 106, 688 votes, according to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP.
The PML-N candidate challenged the results and sought recounting of the votes. However, Khan has retained the seat after the recounting .
Saleh Muhammad Khan, a resident of NA-14 Mansehra, contested the election from NA-13. During the previous general elections, he had won a provincial seat on the ticket of PML-N. But this time he resigned from PML-N and stood as an independent with the PTI’s support.
He has now formally joined Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
MANSEHRA: After seven days of vote recounting in NA-13 Manshera, PTI-supported independent candidate was declared the winner against his rival PML-N candidate.
Saleh Muhammad Khan secured 108, 850 votes while PML-N candidate of Sardar group Sardar Shahjahan got 106, 688 votes, according to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP.
The PML-N candidate challenged the results and sought recounting of the votes. However, Khan has retained the seat after the recounting .
Saleh Muhammad Khan, a resident of NA-14 Mansehra, contested the election from NA-13. During the previous general elections, he had won a provincial seat on the ticket of PML-N. But this time he resigned from PML-N and stood as an independent with the PTI’s support.
He has now formally joined Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Comments