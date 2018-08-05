Sun August 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 5, 2018

Babar Awan, Ejaz Chaudhry among PTI leaders in the race for Punjab governor

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is considering names of Babar Awan, Ishaq Khakwani, Rai Azizullah and Ejaz Chaudhry for the slot of Punjab governor.

Citing unnamed sources, Geo News on Sunday reported that reason behind  installing  Babar Awan would be to give tough time to the opposition.

Ishaq Khakwani-File photo

Ejaz Chaudhry, former opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, is in the race  for his  loyalty and services for the party.

The sources said Jahangir Khan Tareen wants Ishaq Khakwani to occupy the slot of governor in the country's largest province.

 Rai Azizullah, the sources said, is also favorite candidate as he is considered a confidant of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Rai Azizullah-File photo


