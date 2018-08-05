Babar Awan, Ejaz Chaudhry among PTI leaders in the race for Punjab governor

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is considering names of Babar Awan, Ishaq Khakwani, Rai Azizullah and Ejaz Chaudhry for the slot of Punjab governor.

Citing unnamed sources, Geo News on Sunday reported that reason behind installing Babar Awan would be to give tough time to the opposition.

Ejaz Chaudhry, former opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, is in the race for his loyalty and services for the party.



The sources said Jahangir Khan Tareen wants Ishaq Khakwani to occupy the slot of governor in the country's largest province.

Rai Azizullah, the sources said, is also favorite candidate as he is considered a confidant of PTI chairman Imran Khan.





