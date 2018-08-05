Gunmen target session judge in Gilgit-Baltistan

DIAMIR: Gunmen on Sunday opened fire on a vehicle carrying a session judge and his family in Dirmir district of Gilgit-Baltistan region.

According to Geo News, Judge Malik Inayat and his family members remained unhurt in the attack.

The TV channel reported that the session judge was going to attend a funeral when his vehicle was targeted.

Police said they have launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.