Sun August 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gunmen target session judge in Gilgit-Baltistan

DIAMIR: Gunmen on Sunday  opened fire on a vehicle carrying a session judge and his family in Dirmir district of Gilgit-Baltistan region.

According to Geo News, Judge Malik Inayat and his family members remained unhurt in the attack.

The TV channel reported that the session judge was going to attend a funeral when his vehicle was targeted.

Police said they have launched a search operation to  arrest the attackers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Meet the PTI man who defeated Pakistan's former prime minister

Meet the PTI man who defeated Pakistan's former prime minister
Envoy meets Pakistani detainees awaiting deportation in Saudi Arabia

Envoy meets Pakistani detainees awaiting deportation in Saudi Arabia

PTI to nominate Imran Khan as PM on Monday

PTI to nominate Imran Khan as PM on Monday
How a phone app and a database served up Imran Khan's Pakistan poll win

How a phone app and a database served up Imran Khan's Pakistan poll win
Load More load more