Gunmen target session judge in Gilgit-Baltistan

DIAMIR: Gunmen on Sunday opened fire on a vehicle carrying a session judge and his family in Dirmir district of Gilgit-Baltistan region.
According to Geo News, Judge Malik Inayat and his family members remained unhurt in the attack.
The TV channel reported that the session judge was going to attend a funeral when his vehicle was targeted.
Police said they have launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.
